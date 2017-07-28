Man due in court over death of 13-year-old boy in hit and run

A man in his 20s is due in court in connection with the death of a 13 year old boy in a hit and run in Coolock in Dublin.

Lee Henry was killed while crossing the N32 at around half nine on the night of the 22nd of October 2016.

It was reported at the time that he had pushed a young girl out of the way and saved her life.

The 13 year old was rushed to Temple Street Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.