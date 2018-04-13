42 new schools to be built over next four years

The Minister for Education Richard Bruton will announce today that 42 new schools will be built over the next four years.

26 of those schools are primary and 16 are post-primary and the majority will be in Dublin or the commuter belt counties of Wicklow, Meath and Kildare.

A process will be run in all of the new schools with parents to decide the patronage, with an online system to do that under development.

Parents in a particular area will get to have a say in what the patronage of the school is, as part of the Minister's bid to end the baptism barrier.

However, the Irish Times reports this morning that more than 500 applications for major refurbishments in schools across the country have been put on hold.

The Department says it plans to continue to monitor areas where existing schools need expanding, saying 40% of new school places will come through extensions.

