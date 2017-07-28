Set back for Donald Trump as US Senate rejects move to repeal parts of 'Obamacare'

The US Senate has rejected a move to repeal parts of the ‘Obamacare’ health law.

It is being described as a serious setback for President Donald Trump.

Senator John McCain was among three Republicans, who joined with all Democrats to narrowly reject the key health care amendment.

The bill was rejected in a 49 to 51 vote.

The defeat effectively ends the Republican Party's seven-year bid to overturn the 2010 Affordable Care Act.