Sergio Aguero to be checked over at Man City after dizzy spell

Sergio Aguero is set for a medical check-up at Manchester City after being taking unwell at half-time in Argentina's friendly against Nigeria.

The club have moved to ease worries about their record scorer's health and at this stage have not ruled him out of Saturday's Premier League game against Leicester.

But Aguero will be assessed by City when he arrives back in Manchester, having been given the go-ahead to fly just hours after being taken to hospital.

The Argentinian Football Federation said Aguero fainted at the break during yesterday's 4-2 defeat against Nigeria in the Russian city of Krasnodar, however City stated he was always conscious.

The 29-year-old striker scored after 36 minutes in Krasnodar to put Argentina 2-0 ahead, but did not come out for the second half and his team-mates lost their way on the pitch.

The Premier League leaders announced on their website: "Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to Manchester as planned after suffering a dizzy spell during Argentina's 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar.

"Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks. He will be assessed by the club's medical team ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Leicester City."

The Argentinian federation had earlier stated in a Twitter post that Aguero fainted and was taken for "routine checks just as a precaution".

An update later on Tuesday evening added that Aguero had left hospital and was "at the hotel with the rest of the delegation".

The team were due to leave Krasnodar together at midnight GMT, with their destination Istanbul, before dispersing to their clubs.

Aguero suffered a rib injury in a car crash in Amsterdam during October but swiftly returned to City duty, and on this occasion he may be back in action within days.

Aguero recently beat Eric Brook's goals record for City, with his strike against Napoli in the 4-2 Champions League win on November 1 taking the forward to a total of 178.

Unbeaten City have raced clear at the top of the Premier League with 10 wins from their opening 11 matches this season and beat Arsenal 3-1 before the international break.