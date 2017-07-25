Football rumours: The latest on Alexis Sanchez and more Chelsea spending

Arsenal striker ALEXIS SANCHEZ is willing to take a pay cut in order to move to Manchester City, according to the Independent.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris St Germain are also keen on the Chile frontman but his preference is to remain in the Premier League and join up with Pep Guardiola's revolution at The Etihad and wants his future resolved in the August transfer window.

The Daily Mirror reports that Chelsea have not finished their summer spending spree yet and are poised to see Antonio Conte a further £150million to spend with the Italian keen on Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK. The Blues boss also wants Juventus full-back ALEX SANDRO and is keeping tabs on Inter Milan winger ANTONIO CANDREVA.

The Daily Mail reports that Roma have tabled a bid of £30million plus add-ons for Leicester attacker RIYAD MAHREZ. However, the Foxes are holding out for £50m for the Algeria international with Arsenal and Liverpool also keen on the 26-year-old frontman.

The Mail also reports that Swansea are holding out for £50m for playmaker GYLFI SIGURDSSON as Everton boss Ronald Koeman continues his pursuit of the Iceland midfielder. The Toffees are hopeful of completing a deal before their Europa League qualifying campaign begins on Thursday but their latest offer, worth around £45m, was rejected by the Welsh club.

And finally, Turkish outfit Antalyaspor are keen on Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to the Daily Mirror. The Gunners turned down a bid of £7.5m from Sampdoria for Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, but they are open to letting Wilshere leave the club for the right fee.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@GraemeBailey: Man City to push for Ryan Bertrand after sealing Benjamin Mendy deal.

@DeadlineDayLive: Manchester United could sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

@GuillemBalague: Twist of Neymar saga: @mundodeportivo says Ney has asked for Coutinho who was ONLY a target to replace him. Imagine that at Bayern/Juve/RM?

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LUCAS PEREZ: The Spanish media report he wants to leave Arsenal after feeling "cheated" by the Gunners and seeing Alexandre Lacazette given the number nine jersey.

JADON SANCHO: Borussia Dortmund are keen on the 17-year-old Manchester City winger, reports ESPN.

ROSS McCORMACK: Sunderland are in talks to take the Aston Villa striker on loan, writes the Daily Mail.