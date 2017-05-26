Two remain in hospital following Clare cattle mart incident

Two of the three men injured in an incident at a cattle mart in Co Clare yesterday remain in hospital, writes Patrick Flynn.

The incident happened at around 10am in the cattle loading and off-loading area at Ennis Mart.

According to witnesses, the men were attacked by a bull or bullock and one of the injured was thrown into the air.

Two ambulances responded to the incident and all three men were treated at the scene before being removed to hospital. One man has since been discharged while two are still undergoing treatment.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed they have been notified of an incident in which three people were injured.

A spokesman confirmed that they have commenced a formal investigation into the matter and that an inspector will visit the scene today.

A spokesman for Clare Marts confirmed this morning: “An incident took place in the Ennis Mart on Thursday 25th May at the point of intake of animals. Three men were injured and taken to hospital. All agencies were notified of the incident.”

The area where the incident happened is well signposted with warnings of the dangers of handling livestock.