TD Paul Murphy to stand trial with six others over alleged false imprisonment of Joan Burton

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy is due to stand trial today with six others for the alleged false imprisonment of former Tánaiste Joan Burton.

They are also accused of falsely imprisoning her adviser during a water charge protest in Jobstown in Dublin.

Joan Burton was Tánaiste when she attended a graduation ceremony at An Cosan Education Centre in Jobstown on November 15 2014.

Paul Murphy.

Paul Murphy is one of seven people due to stand trial today accused of falsely imprisoning her and her adviser Karen O’Connell on that day.

Dublin councillors Kieran Mahon and Michael Murphy are also among the accused.

A jury is due to be sworn in this morning.

Sean Gillane will then open his case on behalf of the prosecution and begin calling witnesses, which may include Deputy Burton and Ms. O’Connell.

False imprisonment is one of the most serious criminal offences in Ireland and carries the potential penalty of life imprisonment on conviction.

The trial is expected to take up to six weeks.