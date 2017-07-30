Six-year-old boy dies after being hit by van on Friday

A six-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a van on Friday.

The collision happened on the Shanganagh Road, near the Hazelwood estate, in Shankill, Co Dublin at around 4.45pm.

The injured boy had been taken to Temple Street Hospital. Gardaí have today confirmed the boy has died.

Gardaí previously confirmed on Friday that driver of the van had been interviewed.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station on (01) 666 5900.

Earlier this morning a motorcyclist was killed and a pillion passenger seriously injured following a crash at 2.20am in Dublin.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital.

Gardai are also appealing for witnesses after two men died in separate motorbike crashes in Limerick last night.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries when his motorbike left the road at O'Malley Park. At around the same time a man in his 50s was seriously injured when his motorbike hit a roundabout at Quinn's Cross.

Anyone with information about either indident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.