President Higgins returning to Ireland after South America visit

President Higgins is on his way back to Ireland after an official three-country visit to South America.

He visited Peru and Colombia - and was the first Irish head of state to visit Cuba.

Last night, the Cuban Ministry of Culture and the Irish Embassy in Mexico organised a concert in honour of the visit.

Irish musician Liam Ó Maonlaí was a special guest in Havana.

"To many of our minds, he's much more than a President," he said.

"He's somebody that we can relate to as a fellow creator.

"He's a musician with words, he's never afraid to throw away the script and just speak - and I've admired that always in this man."

