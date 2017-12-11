Match for accused man's DNA found on baseball cap recovered from alleged getaway car, court hears

DNA matching that of the man accused of murdering the manager of the Sunset House pub in Dublin was found on a baseball cap recovered from the alleged getaway car, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Eamonn Cumberton (aged 30), of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Michael Barr in the Sunset House pub in Dublin’s north inner city on April 25, 2016.

Mr Barr was shot seven times while standing at the counter of the bar, the court has previously heard.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Cumberton is "inextricably linked" to items recovered from the alleged getaway car, a silver Audi, which was found near the scene partially burnt-out, and that the items themselves were "inextricably linked" to the shooting.

The court has previously heard that a baseball cap and rubber mask were found in the rear of the car.

Bernard Condon SC, for Mr Cumberton, told the court today that the defence is objecting to the admissibility of the DNA evidence.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting in April last year.

The evidence was therefore heard in voir dire - or a 'trial within a trial' - to help the judges determine its admissibility.

Rodney Lakes, of Forensic Science Ireland, told prosecuting counsel Dominic McGinn SC that he compared Mr Cumberton's DNA with a sample from the baseball cap.

The court heard there was a mixed DNA profile, consisting of one major and one minor contributor, on the baseball cap.

Mr Lakes said that the major profile on the cap matched Mr Cumberton's DNA.

The court also heard that a mixed profile consisting of two major contributors and a third contributor at trace levels of DNA was found on the rubber mask.

Mr Lakes said that it was "one in a thousand million times more likely" the DNA profile came from Mr Cumberton and two unknown persons than from three unknown persons.

Under cross-examination, Mr Lakes agreed with Mr Condon that the use of a fire extinguisher could move DNA.

The court has previously heard that gardaí put out a fire in the suspected getaway car with a fire-extinguisher.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge James Faughnan.