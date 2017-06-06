Latest: Driver involved in M1 accident pronounced dead

Update 7.35am: The man injured in a road accident on the M1 motorway this morning has been pronounced dead at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the M1 northbound, between junctions 13 and 14, at approximately 1.30am this morning.

The collision involved a car and articulated truck.

The male driver of the car was aged in his late 30s. The male driver of the truck, who was aged in his mid-60s, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators at currently at scene, the section of the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunleer Garda Station 041 6851202, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier:

