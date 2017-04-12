Dublin Bus to decide on Bus Éireann sympathy strike tomorrow

SIPTU says it won't know until tomorrow whether Dublin Bus drivers want to go on a sympathy strike with their Bus Éireann colleagues.

SIPTU Organiser, John Murphy, said: “Union representatives are currently counting the ballot of all grades of SIPTU members in Dublin Bus. This count will not be completed until tomorrow morning.

"Following the completion of the ballot an official and correct result will then be released by the union.”

Solidarity TD Bríd Smith had claimed they had voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of picketing, but the union says it's still counting the results of a ballot.

The Bus Éireann dispute has ended up in the Labour Court where management and workers are still trying to reach a deal on cost cutting.

Tomorrow will mark the 21st day without services for commuters.