Convicted paedophile Eamon Cooke died of lung cancer, inquest hears

Convicted paedophile Eamon Cooke died of lung cancer that had spread, an inquest has heard.

Cooke was an inmate at Arbour Hill Prison in Dublin 7 when his health deteriorated and he was transferred to a hospice for palliative care.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard evidence of medical records at an inquest into his death. An inquest is a legal obligation for any prisoner’s death.

Eamon Cooke in 2002

Mr Cooke was seen at the Mater Hospital in May 2016 and was transferred for palliative care to St Francis Hospice in Raheny.

Gardai spoke to Cooke at the hospice before his death in relation to Phillip Cairns, the 13-year-old who disappeared 30 years ago while walking to school in Dublin.

Cooke died at the hospice on June 5 2016.

The former radio DJ was a serial paedophile who gained minor celebrity status in Dublin in the 1970s.

The cause of his death was cancer of the lung which had spread, Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said. The jury at his inquest returned the verdict of death due to natural causes.