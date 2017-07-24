Child, 7, among those injured in two-car Wicklow crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a two-car crash in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

At 6pm Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the R747 at Kilmurray Lower, between Baltinglass and Kiltegan.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Naas General Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital with injuries described as serious.

Two passengers in the car, a woman in her 70s and a seven-year-old girl, were taken to hospitals in Naas and Tallaght. Their injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The sole occupant of the second car, a woman aged in her 50s, was also taken to Naas General Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.