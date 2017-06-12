Charlie Flanagan to meet James Brokenshire in Stormont today

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan, will meet with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, James Brokenshire, today in Stormont.

Brexit will likely top the agenda, with negotiations scheduled to begin, as previously planned, later this month.

Mr Flanagan has issued a statement to say that he is looking forward to the talks process getting underway again, following the pause for the UK general election.

He says the Irish Government is "fully committed" to ensuring that the Good Friday Agreement and subsequent agreements are "upheld and implemented in full".

Full & varied agenda when I visit Belfast tomorrow to meet parties & assess Post election landscape. #Brexit https://t.co/QRvyMtnYNy — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) June 11, 2017

Talks to resume the powersharing executive in the North will get underway later.

There has not been an active authority in Stormont since March, and negotiations were paused for the general election.

Discussions will be made even more complicated by the prospect of a deal in Westminster involving the DUP.