Saturday Sport: Leinster almost clear of Racing 92, Premier League action

Rugby

Leinster lead Racing 92 by 22 points to 10 in the second half of their Heineken Champions Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium.

A win would secure a home time in the knockouts for the Blues.

Following last week's narrow loss to holders La Rochelle, it's win or bust for Ulster tonight.

Dan McFarland's team host Sale Sharks in Belfast.

While Connacht need just a losing bonus-point at Newcastle to earn home advantage in the Challenge Cup's round of 16.

Soccer

Liverpool and Chelsea remain a long way adrift of the Premier League's top four after a 0-0 draw in today's early kick-off.

The Londoners had an early goal ruled out for offside by VAR at Anfield.

It finishes goalless at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/CRnsoKAJSN Advertisement — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2023

There's a big relegation battle at the London Stadium — with West Ham taking on fellow strugglers Everton — and suggestions the losing manager could get sacked.

The Hammers currently lead 2-0.

At St Mary's, Southampton are losing 1-0 to visitors Aston Villa.

At the King Power it's 2-2 between Leicester and Brighton, Evan Ferguson came off the bench to grab the equaliser for the Seagulls.

And it's Bournemouth 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle hope to climb to third when they go to Crystal Palace this evening.

But they'll have to do it without key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazil international went off injured in tears last weekend - but his ankle's in a better condition than first feared.

Norwich have beaten Coventry 4-2 in the Championship's early kick-off to climb into the play-off places.

And Celtic have cruised into the last-16 of the Scottish Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Morton.

Tennis

Andy Murray's run at the Australian Open is over, after losing in four sets to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Novak Djokovic battled through injury to beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to advance to the fourth round.

Women's fourth seed Caroline Garcia is into round four, while Karolina Pliskova and Belinda Bencic also advanced.