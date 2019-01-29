Ex-Tipperary manager Michael Ryan takes charge of Na Piarsaigh

Former Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan will take charge of the Limerick county champions Na Piarsaigh.

Ryan, who won an All-Ireland in his first year with Tipperary in 2016, quit last year after failing to win a championship game in four attempts.

Nigel Shaughnessy, a former Galway hurler, will coach the team, while clubman PJ Breen will be a selector.

Ryan takes over from Paul Beary, who was named the new Limerick U20 manager earlier this month. Na Piarsaigh won a Limerick SHC title but lost to Ballygunner in last November's Munster final in Beary's season in charge.

Ryan is the club's third manager inside a year after Shane O'Neill left the role after losing the 2018 All-Ireland final to Cuala in a replay last March.

The Limerick city club has risen to become a national force in recent years, winning an All-Ireland title in 2016. They've also collected four Munster championships and five Limerick titles since 2011.

Ryan was involved as a selector with Tipperary under Liam Sheedy (2008 to 2010) and Eamon O'Shea (2013 to 2015) before moving into the hot seat.

He will take charge of a number of Limerick All-Ireland winners at Na Piarsaigh including Mike and Peter Casey, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes, William O'Donoghue and David Dempsey.