Latest: Ryanair cancel up to 300 flights as cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium set to strike

Update - 3.15pm: Ryanair has announced the cancellation of around 300 flights across Europe next week, due to a strike by cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

Ryanair to cancel up to 300 of 2,400 daily flights next Wed 25 and Thurs 26 to minimise disruption to customers from unnecessary strikes by some cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain: pic.twitter.com/qTsmq3lCPI — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 18, 2018

The strikes are to take place on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 of next week.

The airline says the cancellations impact about 12% of all its scheduled flights.

The affected flights are to and from Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

It is not clear at this point how many flights from Irish airports will be cancelled.

Earlier: Management and pilots at Ryanair are to meet again for talks this afternoon in a bid to avert Friday's strike.

The airline has cancelled 24 flights between Ireland and the UK - as staff pilots hold their second strike.

Ryanair has said the strike is unnecessary, while pilots' representatives say their industrial action is a last resort.

The dispute centres on seniority arrangements for pilots - and how they are allocated to bases.

- Digital Desk