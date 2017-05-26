Terrorism and climate change on table at First G7 summit for Donald Trump

G7 leaders are meeting in Italy today to discuss the security of citizens and foreign policy.

The Manchester bombing is likely to be high on the agenda of the 43rd summit as well as the ongoing migrant crisis.

Italy - who currently holds the presidency - chose to hold it in Sicily, which deals with large volumes of people fleeing North Africa and Syria.

The meeting of world leaders will also focus on trade and climate change.

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel has been in office longer than all other G7 leaders combined.

It will be the first summit for a number of leaders, including Donald Trump and Theresa May.

Mr Trump is expecting 'robust' discussion at today's summit.

Theresa May will say later that the fight against Islamic extremism is moving from the "battlefield to the internet".

She'll ask leaders from the G7 group of nations to help her force online firms to do more to stop terrorists spreading hate.

The British Prime Minister thinks companies have a social responsibility to remove harmful content from their websites.