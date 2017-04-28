Donald Trump warns of 'major conflict' with North Korea

Donald Trump has said he would like to see a diplomatic resolution to escalating tensions with North Korea, but fears "we could end up having a major, major conflict".

The US president was speaking after secretary of state Rex Tillerson said China had threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

"We know that China is in communications with the regime in Pyongyang," Mr Tillerson said. "They confirmed to us that they had requested the regime conduct no further nuclear test."

Mr Tillerson said Beijing also told the US that it had informed North Korea "that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own".

China's foreign minister said the situation on the Korean peninsula "is under great tension and at a critical point".

Wang Yi said the international community must stay committed to parallel progress on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and upholding peace and stability.

He told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on North Korea that "what is crucial today is to resume the talks", even if few players are involved initially.

The ultimate goal, he added, would be to resume multilateral discussions known as the six-party talks.

He also reiterated China's proposal that North Korea halt nuclear and missile tests in exchange for the US and South Korea stopping military exercises.

He called it "sensible and reasonable" and said the proposal was gaining support from many countries.

The Trump administration has declared that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table to block North Korea from carrying out threats against the US and its allies in the region.

But a pre-emptive attack is not likely, US officials have said, and the administration is pursuing a strategy of putting pressure on Pyongyang with assistance from China, North Korea's main trading partner and the country's economic lifeline.

With international support, the Trump administration said on Thursday it wanted to exert a "burst" of economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea that yields results within months to push the communist government to change course from developing nuclear weapons.

AP