Donald Trump: US 'could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea'

US President Donald Trump has warned there is a chance of a "major, major conflict" with North Korea.

Speaking to Reuters during an Oval Office interview ahead of his 100th day in office, President Trump said he would "love to solve things diplomatically but it's very difficult."

Earlier this week, the Trump administration hosted the entire US Senate at the White House for a classified briefing on the situation.

They revealed the US is aiming to pressure Kim Jong-Un into dismantling his nuclear and ballistic missile programmes through tightened sanctions.

"There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea, absolutely," President Trump told Reuters overnight.

The perceived threat from North Korea has been held up as one of the biggest challenges facing the Trump administration - with some experts saying the country could have a nuclear missile capable of reaching the US sometime after 2020.

Mr Trump has also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping - who he met in Florida earlier this month - for his efforts in deterring North Korea from its nuclear programme.

"I believe he is trying very hard," he told Reuters.

"He certainly doesn't want to see turmoil and death; he doesn't want to see it.

"He is a good man, he is a very good man and I got to know him very well."