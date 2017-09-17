Chemical incident fear in London as people rushed to hospital with nausea and vomiting

There are fears of a chemical incident in south London after residents were rushed to hospital with nausea and vomiting.

Emergency services were called to Alwold Crescent in Lee amid fears locals may have suffered an allergic reaction.

Witnesses said a number of people suffered a reaction to an unknown substance on Sunday morning.

Taxi driver Ian Crouch, 39, told the Sun that emergency services appeared to be investigating the sewage system.

Five fire engines, paramedics and police were all deployed to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the incident was not believed to be crime-related and the investigation is being led by the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

A spokeswoman for LFB said: "There was a smell of an unknown chemical at an address in the area and we are investigating that. Some people have been removed as a precaution.

"Some people have been taken to hospital also as a precaution."