Wayne Rooney on target again as Everton play out draw with Genk

Wayne Rooney scored his second pre-season goal for Everton in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Genk.

Manchester United and England's record goalscorer marked his first appearance back in a Blue shirt with a fine effort against Gor Mahia earlier this month and was on target again at the Luminus Arena.

He produced a neat first-time finish at the back post just before half-time following a cross from Sandro Ramirez and later took the captain's armband when Leighton Baines left the pitch.

New £30million goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made his first appearance for the club, as did Sandro, and kept a clean sheet before being replaced by Maarten Stekelenburg, who conceded the equaliser.

PA