Spurs striker Harry Kane set for late fitness test ahead of derby against Arsenal

Harry Kane is among a number of Tottenham players set for late fitness tests ahead of Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kane is hoping to shake off a knee injury while Dele Alli (hamstring), Harry Winks (ankle), Hugo Lloris (groin) and Michel Vorm (knee) will also have to be assessed.

Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee problems respectively, while Erik Lamela has only recently recovered from a long-standing hip injury.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Rose, Davies, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Dier, Foyth, Trippier, Aurier, Winks, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Lamela, Eriksen, Son, Llorente, Kane.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will hand late fitness tests to Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck.

Mustafi has been sidelined since the start of October with a hamstring issue, while a groin injury suffered in the 2-1 defeat at Watford has kept Welbeck out for the past month.

Both could be in contention to face Spurs although Olivier Giroud is out after injuring his thigh on international duty with France while Santi Cazorla (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Mustafi, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Walcott, Sanchez, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette, Nketiah.