Olivier Giroud wants Arsene Wenger 'adventure' to go on

Olivier Giroud wants Arsene Wenger's "adventure" as Arsenal manager to continue.

Wenger is reported to be ready to sign a new two-year deal after revealing at the weekend he had made up his mind regarding his future and that an announcement would be made "very soon".

While the Gunners were eliminated from the Champions League and are all-but out of this year's Premier League title race, they have reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where Manchester City await.

France striker Giroud, who has joined up with his international team-mates ahead of games against Luxembourg and Spain, wants Arsenal to win the cup and persevere on with Wenger in charge.

He told Canal Plus: "We want Arsene Wenger to renew his contract, to continue his adventure, because we support him.

"We hope we can win the cup and that Arsenal qualify for the Champions League."

On Saturday, ahead of a 3-1 defeat to West Brom, anti-Wenger fans flew a plane over The Hawthorns trailing a banner saying: ''No contract Wenger out''.

However, another later proclaimed "In Arsene We Trust #RESPECTAW".

A 10-2 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich in Europe badly damaged Wenger's standing while the league setback was their fourth loss in five top-flight matches and leaves them sixth in the table.

Sitting six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool - albeit with two matches in hand - a 20th successive season of Champions League football in 2017-18 hangs in the balance.

It is understood that, contrary to reports from German newspaper Bild, Arsenal have not made an approach to Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and seem resolved to stand by Wenger.

''My decision will not necessarily be linked with that because I've done the top four 20 times. It's more, it's not that,'' said the Arsenal boss at the weekend.

''I take a bigger perspective than that. It's not the last result that will decide what I will do.

"I don't want to judge. I'm judged enough and I'm not a judge so I can't answer.

''Everybody in life is responsible for his own behaviour. I'm responsible for my own behaviour. I don't judge other people.

''I give my best. As long as I am at the club, whether that is for two more years, 10 more years or four more months, that will not be different. As for all the rest, everybody has to look at themselves.''