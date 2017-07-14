Netflix shows dominate in the full list of Emmy nominations

It was all about those Netflix shows at this year’s Emmy nominations.

The streaming powerhouse received a record 93 nominations for its original content, nearly double what it earned last year.

Hit show, ‘Stranger Things’ is topping the list with 19 of the company's nominations - this was followed by shows such as 'The Crown', 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Master of None'.

‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘House of Cards’ were among the returning nominees for best drama.

Meanwhile Game of Thrones was complete excluded from the list, due to it's season 7 premiere delay.

Check out the list in it's entirety here:

Drama Series Better Call Saul The Crown The Handmaid’s Tale Stranger Things This Is Us Westworld House of Cards Limited Series Big Little Lies Fargo Feud: Bette and Joan The Night Of Genius Comedy Series Atlanta Black-ish Master of None Modern Family Silicon Valley Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Veep Drama Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”) Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”) Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”) Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) Drama Actress Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”) Claire Foy (“The Crown”) Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Keri Russell (“The Americans”) Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) Comedy Actress Pamela Adlon Jane Fonda Allison Janney Ellie Kemper Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tracee Ellis Ross Lily Tomlin Comedy Actor Anthony Anderson Aziz Ansari Zach Galifianakis Donald Glover William H. Macy Jeffrey Tambor Limited Series Actress Carrie Coon Felicity Huffman Nicole Kidman Jessica Lange Susan Sarandon Reese Witherspoon Limited Series Actor Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”) Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”) Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”) Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”) Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”) John Turturro (“The Night Of”) Reality Competition The Amazing Race American Ninja Warrior Project Runway RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Voice Variety Talk Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Late Late Show With James Corden The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Real Time With Bill Maher

Winners will be announced at a ceremony presented by Stephen Colbert, this September 17.