Netflix shows dominate in the full list of Emmy nominations
It was all about those Netflix shows at this year’s Emmy nominations.
The streaming powerhouse received a record 93 nominations for its original content, nearly double what it earned last year.
Hit show, ‘Stranger Things’ is topping the list with 19 of the company's nominations - this was followed by shows such as 'The Crown', 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Master of None'.
‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘House of Cards’ were among the returning nominees for best drama.
Meanwhile Game of Thrones was complete excluded from the list, due to it's season 7 premiere delay.
Check out the list in it's entirety here:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
House of Cards
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)
Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon
Jane Fonda
Allison Janney
Ellie Kemper
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Tomlin
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor
Limited Series Actress
Carrie Coon
Felicity Huffman
Nicole Kidman
Jessica Lange
Susan Sarandon
Reese Witherspoon
Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)
Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Winners will be announced at a ceremony presented by Stephen Colbert, this September 17.
