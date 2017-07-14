Netflix shows dominate in the full list of Emmy nominations

Back to Showbiz Home

It was all about those Netflix shows at this year’s Emmy nominations.

The streaming powerhouse received a record 93 nominations for its original content, nearly double what it earned last year.

Hit show, ‘Stranger Things’ is topping the list with 19 of the company's nominations - this was followed by shows such as 'The Crown', 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Master of None'.

‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘House of Cards’ were among the returning nominees for best drama.

Meanwhile Game of Thrones was complete excluded from the list, due to it's season 7 premiere delay.

Check out the list in it's entirety here:

    Drama Series

    Better Call Saul

    The Crown

    The Handmaid’s Tale

    Stranger Things

    This Is Us

    Westworld

    House of Cards

    Limited Series

    Big Little Lies

    Fargo

    Feud: Bette and Joan

    The Night Of

    Genius

    Comedy Series

    Atlanta

    Black-ish

    Master of None

    Modern Family

    Silicon Valley

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

    Veep

    Drama Actor

    Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

    Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

    Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

    Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

    Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

    Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

    Drama Actress

    Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

    Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

    Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

    Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

    Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

    Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

    Comedy Actress

    Pamela Adlon

    Jane Fonda

    Allison Janney

    Ellie Kemper

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Tracee Ellis Ross

    Lily Tomlin

    Comedy Actor

    Anthony Anderson

    Aziz Ansari

    Zach Galifianakis

    Donald Glover

    William H. Macy

    Jeffrey Tambor

    Limited Series Actress

    Carrie Coon

    Felicity Huffman

    Nicole Kidman

    Jessica Lange

    Susan Sarandon

    Reese Witherspoon

    Limited Series Actor

    Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

    Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

    Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

    Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

    Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

    John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

    Reality Competition

    The Amazing Race

    American Ninja Warrior

    Project Runway

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    Top Chef

    The Voice

    Variety Talk

    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

    Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    The Late Late Show With James Corden

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

    Real Time With Bill Maher

Winners will be announced at a ceremony presented by Stephen Colbert, this September 17.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz