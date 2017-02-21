WRC talks continue today between Bus Éireann and unions

Unions and management at Bus Éireann return to talks at the Workplace Relations Commission later.

Management has outlined €30m in savings - which it says are vital to save the company.

The NBRU and Siptu say they will not accept the reduced pay and conditions being proposed.

Dermot O'Leary of the NBRU says a strike is on the cards, unless management change their approach.

"IF the company persists with these negative interventions - and by that I mean stuff about a race to the bottom, trying to become a low wage operator to compete with the rogue employers out there - then obviously if they maintain that position we're heading for an inevitable strike," he said.