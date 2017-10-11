Woman who required surgery after tripping over ornamental lion at hotel wedding settles action

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who claimed she tripped and fell over an ornamental lion on a pathway as she left a luxury hotel after a wedding has settled her High Court action.

Civil servant Joyce Mills suffered a fracture to her lower leg in the accident as she left a wedding reception at the four star Cabra Castle Hotel, Kingscourt, Co Cavan six years ago.

Her counsel told the court she could not see the 22 inch ornamental lion on a pathway, she had suffered a significant injury and was 11 weeks off work.

Following talks between the parties on the second day of the case today, the woman's senior counsel Pat O'Connell told Mr Justice Anthony Barr the case had been settled and could be struck out.

Opening the case yesterday, Mr O'Connell said 45-year-old Joyce Mills has been left with scars and had to have surgery after the fall. He said she wore high heels all her life but cannot do it any more.

Counsel said she had been staying in the courtyard of the hotel and was returning to her accomodation with her partner and friends after the wedding reception when the accident happened.

Cabra Castle Hotel. Pic: Wikipedia

Counsel said Ms Mills fell over the black ornamental lion as she could not see it it and suffered a signficiant injury to her left lower leg. He said a fellow guest at the wedding was a doctor who advised she should not be moved and she had to wait an hour-and-a-half for an ambulance.

Counsel said Ms Mills had to have surgery the next day and was in hosptial until October 26, 2011 when she was discharged with a cast on her leg and on crutches.

Joyce Mills , The Oaks, Clonshaugh Woods, Dublin has sued Kingscourt Castle Ltd trading as Cabra Castle Hotel as a result of the fall on October 23, 2011.

She claimed a dangerous tripping hazard was allegedly created and there was an alleged failure to have any or any adequate light around the statue.

She further claimed she has been affected in her everday activities and her enjoyment of life has been severely diminshed.

The hotel denied the claims and contended there was contributory negligence on Ms Mills' behalf and she allegedly failed to look where she was walking.