Woman airlifted to hospital following serious collision
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in County Louth.
The accident involving two cars happened on the Dundalk Carrickmacross road, about four miles from the town near Cluskeys pub.
The woman was taken by air ambulance to Beaumont hospital in Dublin.
Gardai say the road will remain closed for some time as they carry out a technical examination of the scene.
