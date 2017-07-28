Water supply has improved in affected areas says Irish Water

Irish Water have said mains water supply has improved in most of the areas affected by the recent water outage.

Duleek, Stamullen and the coastal areas of Laytown, Bettystown, Mornington, Donacarney and Grangerath should all have close to normal mains water supply today.

A full supply should also be returning to the Ashbourne and Ratoath areas.

However, supply will take longer for a number of the high ground areas and outlying parts of the network.

Irish Water have said the disturbance in the pipework may result in some customers receiving discoloured water for a time, but tests show the water is safe to drink.

They will continue to monitor the supply over the next few days and advice on quality issues or airlocks is available at www.water.ie.