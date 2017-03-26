Van driver in serious condition following Cavan crash
A van driver is in a serious condition following a crash in county Cavan.
The man in his 60s was taken to Cavan General Hospital and later transferred to a Dublin Hospital, after his vehicle collided with a car on the N3 near Belturbet around 6pm yesterday evening.
The occupants of the car received treatment for non life-threatening injuries.
The scene is sealed off to allow a forensic examination take place this morning.
Anyone with information's asked to contact Gardaí.
