Unions at Bus Éireann tell members to prepare for strike as company pushes ahead with cost savings

Unions at Bus Éireann have said to prepare for strike action from next week.

The board of the company announced their cost-cutting plans within the past hour and confirmed that immediate cost savings would be implemented from Monday.

They said that the measures are vital to ensure the company can continue to trade as a going concern.

“Due to the perilous state of the company's finances and the failure to reach agreement with unions at the Workplace Relations Committee (WRC) last week, the Board of Bus Éireann considered the matter in detail at its meeting today and approved proposals for immediate cost savings to be implemented.”

SIPTU's Willie Noone said they have left workers no other option but to take strike action to protect their livelihoods.

He said: "They’ve announced the changes and are implementing them. Apart from the fact that they have already implemented changes without any agreement, they are now going ahead and forcing in more changes.

“Our members have enough at this stage so it is time to stand up now and fight and they have indicated to us that they are quite clearly willing to do so.”