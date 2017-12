A 19-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering a young man at Seagull House flats in Dolphin's Barn in Dublin on July 16 last year.

Graham McEvoy of Captain’s Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12 has pleaded not guilty to Paul Curran's murder but guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

His plea was not accepted by the DPP.

A jury has now been sworn in to hear his murder trial.