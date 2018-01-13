Thirsty thief helps himself to beers in brewery

A thirsty beer drinker helped himself to a few bottles in Cork’s Heineken brewery after throwing a rock through two glass door panels, writes Liam Heylin.

He also left with three bottles but gardaí had a head start in the burglary investigation after intruder Roy Kelly, aged 37, left his mobile phone behind him.

Kelly, from St John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, yesterday pleaded guilty to the Leitrim St burglary at 11pm on January 3.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy told Cork District Court: “His mobile phone was left at the scene and he was identified on CCTV.”

Kelly was arrested on Wednesday and made a full admission.

Solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said: “This was a stupid escapade. He sat down in the Heineken brewery and drank bottles of beer from the fridge.”

Mr Kelleher referred to learning challenges Kelly faced when he was younger and the fact family members effectively “minded him”.

“Roy is the type of person who, when he drinks, gets into trouble. He is like a child in that respect,” he said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month suspended sentence on Kelly.

This story originally appeared on the Irish Examiner.