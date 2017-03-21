Teenage girl died after developing anaphylactic shock, inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave

The family of a 13-year-old girl who suffered anaphylactic shock and died are seeking information into the cause of her death.

Georgia Murphy had been eating pizza with friends on June 18, 2015, and was walking home when she began to experience tightness of the chest.

The teenager, who suffered from asthma, was rushed from her home in Giltspur Wood in Bray, Co Wicklow to hospital in cardiac arrest.

She died at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin on June 21 2015.

An inquest into her death at Dublin Coroner's Court heard that her family are seeking answers as to what caused the deadly allergic reaction.

Through their solicitor the family sought the opinion of a medical expert to help clarify the cause of the anaphylaxis.

In a poignant tribute to the teen, known affectionately as 'Duck', street art depicting pictures of ducks appeared around Bray following her death.

Mourners at her funeral were encouraged to take a piece of chalk and draw a picture after it emerged the teen had written a list of 21 things she wanted to do during summer of 2015 on her school holidays.

One of the items on the list was to decorate her neighbourhood with street art.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest into her death until June 27 to allow time for the gathering of further information.