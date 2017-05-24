Taoiseach calls meeting to assess Ireland's preparations for terror attack

The Taoiseach has called a meeting for tomorrow morning to assess Ireland's readiness to deal with a Manchester type terror attack.

Enda Kenny says we cannot continue assuming "everything is calm and rosy".

He has told the Dáil he wants an assessment to take place with everyone involved.

Mr Kenny said: "I've looked at this and I've called a meeting for tomorrow morning of all of the agencies - Defence, Justice, Transport, Health - for 7.30 in the morning to look at our situation here.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny signs a book of condolence at the British Embassy in Dublin for those affected by the attack in Manchester.

"I have to say that I was very impressed with the immediate response of the first responders in Manchester to the tragedy."