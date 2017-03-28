Smartphone app for youths causes concern among parents

There is concern about a smartphone app that is proving hugely popular among young people in Ireland.

A number of schools have already urged parents to discuss the use, and abuse, of SimSimi with their kids.

The app allows people to view messages left anonymously about them, by typing in their name.

Co-founder and programme director of Cyber Safe Ireland Cliona Curley says many kids have been left very upset by the results, and she's explained how it works: "I could take your name and I could programme the computer that if anyone mentions your name that a particular phrase comes up.

"So I could say absolutely anything about you and everyone would see that as soon as I mention your name."