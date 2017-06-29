Sinn Féin to call ballot to abandon new bin charges

The Government could face a contentious Dáil vote next week on its plans for bin charges.

Sinn Féin is to call a ballot demanding the scheme be abandoned until there are concessions for households who cannot afford to pay.

The new system is due to take effect this weekend, with changes kicking in as soon as each household's contract is renewed.

Fianna Fáil's Environment spokesman, Timmy Dooley, has warned the issue could see people take to the streets to voice their concerns.

"I would assume that if the approach that was taken by the industry last year where you see a doubling of the cost of waste collection, (it will mean) people will demonstrate in a very public manner... and I think that would be absolutely understandable," he said.

Meanwhile, the amount of waste sent to landfill in Ireland rose by more than 100 thousand tonnes last year.

According to figures from the Environmental Protection Agency, this is an increase of 40% despite a parallel increase in overall recycling rates.