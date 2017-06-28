Sinn Féin: New bin charges are Donald Trump style

The new bin charges are based on Donald Trump style economics according to Sinn Féin.

The changes will see all flat-rates scrapped and make customers pay by weight, or by lift.

The system is supposed to incentivise recycling by cutting down on the cost of green bins.

Sinn Féin's Environment spokesman Brian Stanley has said it won't work.

"This is the economics and policies of Donald Trump or Theresa May that's what this looks like.

"One group that is going to be badly affected is a low paid worker with a few children in nappies who is living in rented accommodation, who can't get onto a local authority waiting list, who can't get a mortgage to buy a house," he said.