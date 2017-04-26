Simon Harris 'makes no apology’ for significant costs of new children’s hospital

The Cabinet is today signing off on the construction of the new national children's hospital.

It has been dubbed the most expensive hospital in the world, with a reported price-tag of €1bn.

The facility will be built alongside St. James's hospital in Dublin's south inner city.

On his way into Cabinet, Health Minister Simon Harris refused to be drawn on the actual cost, but insisted he will outline that it is value for money.

“This afternoon there will be a detailed briefing for the media on the costs, outlining exactly the rationale behind the costs.

“But I make absolutely no apology for making a very significant investment in the healthcare of children.

“Children account for about 25% of our population and I think when people see the figures later they will realise that the €650m cost that was envisaged previously related to a point in time. There are a number of significant changes that have been made.”