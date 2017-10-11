Shannon Airport to learn if it wins new link with Cologne today

Shannon Airport is just an hour away from securing a new link with Cologne in Germany, after making it onto a shortlist for a world-first social media competition for an airline service, writes Patrick Flynn.

Shannon will battle it out with two other airports – Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Trapani in Italy – in a vote-off in the unique Facebook competition.

The winning destination will get a new Eurowings service next year.

The vote will take place on Eurowings’ Facebook page between 2pm and 3pm today.

The airports were announced last night as the three shortlisted out of ten selected earlier for the competition for the new service on Eurowings’ 2018 summer schedule.

Shannon is the only Irish airport in Ireland to get to this stage in the competition and is now calling for the mobilisation of its loyal customer base to help with the final push to secure the Cologne route for the region.

Shannon Airport Managing Director Andrew Murphy urged the people to once more get behind Shannon’s bid to be the chosen route.

“We were overwhelmed by the response and so grateful to the public for taking the time to vote us into the final. We need its support again today to land the new route for Ireland,” he said.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the Irish public to positively impact on our country’s tourism industry. Given Shannon Airport’s role as the premier gateway for the Wild Atlantic Way and famous Irish tourist attractions like the Cliffs of Moher and Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, winning this service would be a major boost for tourism in the region.

The German market for the unique Irish offering here on the Western half of the island has grown exponentially since the launch of the Wild Atlantic Way and this service would be guaranteed to bring in additional tourists to the region who would, no doubt, come back time and time again,” Mr Murphy added.

People can log onto the Eurowings Facebook page now at and set a reminder to vote at 2pm.