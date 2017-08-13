Search continues for missing diver in Donegal

A search is due to resume this morning for a diver missing off the Donegal coast.

The Coast Guard were alerted yesterday afternoon and launched a search operation along with the Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.

Gerard O'Flynn, with the Irish Coastguard, said: “We understand that the diving operation, which was obviously a leisure activity, was involved in deeper waters and the diver was reported missing.”

“A full scale search was initiated by the Malen Head rescue coordination centre involved was the Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat, the Sligo bay coastguard helicopter and a number of other local vessels.

“By nightfall, no progress was reported and a full scale search will resume in the morning,” he added.