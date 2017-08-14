Scottish police issue appeal for young sisters thought to be missing in the North

Two sisters believed to be missing with their father are thought to be in Northern Ireland, police in Scotland believe.

Eight-year-old Grace Elizabeth McKinney and Kara McKinney, five, are understood to be with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and Woody, three.

They are believed to be travelling in a cream Elddis Autoquest motorhome.

Officers are eager to trace the girls, who were last seen in the Alyth area of Perth and Kinross, to confirm their well-being.

They have previously been known to camp with their father in the west coast area, Fort William and Skye.

Grace is described as 4ft 10in, slim with red/auburn hair, and Kara is 4ft with red/auburn hair.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "They are all thought to have travelled to Northern Ireland on August 10, most likely in their campervan.

"We are making relevant inquiries in conjunction with our colleagues at the Police Service of Northern Ireland."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.