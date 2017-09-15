Ryanair loses EU court case over imposing Irish law on employees

Ryanair has lost an EU court case, meaning they will no longer be able to impose Irish labour laws on its workforce.

The ruling by the European Court of Justice halts the airline's policy of their employees and any contract disputes being subject to Irish law.

It means any employees can bring proceedings before courts in the country where they perform the "essential part of their duties".

Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary has expressed concerns it could lead to unions being given more scope to take the airline to court.