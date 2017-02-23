Regina Doherty wants 'the most selfless man' Enda Kenny at Brexit negotiations

Government Chief Whip Regina Doherty says Enda Kenny needs to be at the table when the Brexit negotiations begin.

She launched a staunch defence of the Taoiseach, after he told the Fine Gael parliamentary party he would address his future after St Patrick's Day.

Leadership hopefuls Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar said they accepted his timeline, after Mr Kenny put down critics within his party last night.

The Government Chief Whip says the Taoiseach's experience is needed to get Ireland the best Brexit deal possible.

Ms Doherty said: "He is the most selfless man that I know, and why he wants to finish what he wants to finish has got nothing to do with legacies, I've never heard that kind of tripe to be honest with you ever to come out of his mouth.

"We're about top enter probably one of the most serious negotiating periods for this country, because out of all the 27 member states, we have the most to lose.

"It warrants the second-most important senior politician sitting round that table of 27, he is the man that I want sitting at the table."