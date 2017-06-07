"I am deeply shocked, saddened and numbed": Redouane’s former partner condemns attacker

The ex-partner of London Bridge terrorist Rachid Redouane has spoken of her shock and condemned his actions.

Charisse O’Leary said she has "shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrific incident".

She said in a statement released to the Press Association: "I am deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions of my ex-partner who has killed and injured so many innocent people."

Miss O’Leary said she had been separated from Redouane for six months.

Charisse O’Leary outside an ISIS cafe in Casablanca, Morocco. Picture: Facebook

"We have a beautiful young daughter, that for the last six months has been our only bond and reason for contact," she continued.

"My thoughts and efforts now are with trying to bring up my daughter with the knowledge that some day I will have to try and explain to her why her father did what he did.

Charisse O’Leary in her wedding dress after her husband was refused asylum in the UK. Picture: Facebook

"I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I condemn his actions and do not support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity."

