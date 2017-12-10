PSNI arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder in Co. Down

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in County Down.

The arrest was made after a 22-year-old man was found with serious stab wounds to his side and back.

The assault happened sometime between 3.30am and 4am this morning in the Ardilea Park area of Downpatrick.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Detectives investigating the case believe a knife may have been discarded after the assault and are appealing to locals in the Killough Road area to report any suspicious items to police.