Pregnant young girl detained under Mental Health Act after seeking abortion

A young girl who asked for an abortion was sectioned in a psychiatric unit, according to a new report.

The Child Care Law Reporting Project has been looking at how children are treated in our legal system.

It has found that one girl was told by a psychiatrist that an abortion was 'not the solution' to her problems.

The girl was detained under the Mental Health Act but was later let go, on the advise of another doctor.

The Abortion Rights Campaign (ARC) have said today they are “disgusted” and “deeply concerned” by the reports that a pregnant child was detained under the mental health act after seeking an abortion.

"Looking at the report, it’s hard not to think that the psychiatrist in this case essentially used the Mental Health Act as a tool to force a child into continuing an unwanted pregnancy because of their own personal beliefs" said ARC spokesperson Linda Kavanagh.

"It is clear we need some process which ensures medical professionals with such conscientious objections cannot block timely health care in critical cases."

Ms Kavanagh also said the report was further evidence that the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act (PLDPA) is not fit for purpose.

Ms Kavanagh said it was “alarming” that the treatment of the girl in this case so closely mirrored previous high profile cases in Ireland.

"The report from the Child Care Law Reporting Project says that the girl and her mother thought she was being transferred to Dublin for an abortion and was instead detained," she said.

"This is a grave breach of trust of a vulnerable young girl and echos the treatment of Ms Y in 2013 who was also detained and lead to believe on several occasions she was getting the abortion she so desperately needed."

“We also saw similar treatment of Ms X in 1992, another suicidal child in need of an abortion who was prevented from accessing the care she needed by the State. That we are still seeing cases of this kind 25 years later is a disgrace and an indictment of successive Governments’ failure to deal with this issue.”