'Position paper' to recommend spot checks at border but Brokenshire insists government wants 'no change'

The Northern Ireland secretary insists the government wants 'no change' in how people cross the Irish border.

But the Taoiseach has previously said the only way to avoid border checks is for the UK to stay in the Customs Union.

A 'position paper' will be published later, recommending things like vehicle spot checks after Brexit.

James Brokenshire thinks much of the current arrangements could remain.

"How we don't have a physical, visual, border. No infrastructure at the border but equally on other issues in repsect of the common travel area.

"The ability for people to travel between Ireland and the UK, that being maintained into the future too."