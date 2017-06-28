Pat Hickey: Shane Ross 'was afraid he was going to be arrested as well'

Pat Hickey has accused the Sports Minister Shane Ross of 'scarpering' when he was arrested on ticket touting charges in Brazil.

The former President of the Olympic Council of Ireland has exclusively told Newstalk that Minister Ross was afraid he was going to be arrested as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Pat Hickey insists he 'will be proven innocent of all charges' in the Brazilian courts https://t.co/5u64H9jFwx pic.twitter.com/vs7Pvg6jbk — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) June 28, 2017

Pat Hickey on Shane Ross: "He had pre booked his Rio visit through the OCI, we got his accommodation. He was our guest." #bknt — Newstalk Breakfast (@BreakfastNT) June 28, 2017

Mr Hickey also says the Minister didn't make any effort to help him in prison, but the department of Sport says consular assistance was offered by the Irish Embassy in Rio.

"The minister decided to scarper out of Rio very fast, I think he was afraid he would be arrested as well because it is a bit like the wild west out there.

"He left the day after I arrested I think, if not the same day but I do note and I checked this with my colleagues in the OCI, he never made any enquiries into my condition," he said.